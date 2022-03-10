AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 11: Swerve debut, Darby, Keith Lee, more!

AEW rolled into Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Florida, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 11) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin was victorious against Marq Quen. After the match, Andrade’s faction came out to attack Darby and Sting, but the Hardy Boys showed up (wearing the same outfits they wore as babyfaces in their 20’s) to prevent that from happening.

Jamie Hayter picked up the win over Mercedes Martinez in about nine minutes after a belt shot from Britt Baker. Martinez was attacked by the heels after the match, prompting Thunder Rosa to make the save.

Keith Lee beat QT Marshall. Nick Commorato and Aaron Solo attacked Lee after the match, but Lee got the better of them. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs then ran in and laid out Keith Lee.

Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese in about 13 minutes.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?