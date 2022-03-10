FTR fired Tully Blanchard. Are they hiring Bret Hart?

It was an eventful night on Dynamite. Not surprising in the wake of Revolution, and given the 90 days after Dec. 9 of it all. One thing I wasn’t expecting though was this...

.@tullyBFTR doesn't seem to be a part of #FTR's plan for the future! #AEWDynamite is LIVE right now on TBS - Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EUtwx9VXhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

My immediate reaction was: BRAINBUSTERS! Arn Anderson is free since Cody Rhodes left. Now Tully Blanchard is too. They’ve definitely bled together, so by the Moxley/Danielson principle, they can once again fight together.

After the markout wore off and I remembered I shouldn’t get too excited about a tag team with an average age of 65, I got to thinking about how babyface Dax Harwood’s promo — and the firing of Tully — was. Then I saw this:

Bret, what are you up to? — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 10, 2022

The tournaments dedicated to Bret Hart’s his late brother Owen are right around the corner. CM Punk just delivered a tearful speech about how much he loves The Hitman. He’s already worked with AEW. I don’t think Dax is just blowing smoke with that tweet.

With Wardlow’s exit from The Pinnacle, the group could soon go the way of their old foes Inner Circle. MJF would be down to just Shawn Spears, but that’s okay by me if we get The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be.

My role model. My mentor. The greatest I’ve ever seen do this. Without Bret, there is no FTR, no Revival, no Scott Dawson, no Dax Harwood. I am what I am, because he was what he was.



Happy Birthday, Hitman.



“Good on you both for standing up for yourselves.” pic.twitter.com/fP2AGtvG5t — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 2, 2020

Let us know what you think about the FTR Hitmen, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

William Regal Delivers an Emotional Message!

It’s Official: Jeff Hardy is All Elite!

Scorpio Sky is the NEW TNT Champion

