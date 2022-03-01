Watch AEW Dark Episode 132

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 1, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Dante Martin vs. H.F.O.’s Jack Evans
- Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson
- Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- Daniel Garcia (w/2point0) vs. Josh Woods
- Will Austin vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
- Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss
- The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena
- Sahara Seven vs. Abadon
- Diamanté vs. Vipress
- Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan
- Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir
Enjoy the show!
