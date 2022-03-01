Watch AEW Dark Episode 132

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 1, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dante Martin vs. H.F.O.’s Jack Evans

Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson

Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

Daniel Garcia (w/2point0) vs. Josh Woods

Will Austin vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss

The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena

Sahara Seven vs. Abadon

Diamanté vs. Vipress

Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan

Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir

Enjoy the show!