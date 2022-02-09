Switchblade Jay White walks through the Forbidden Door onto AEW Dynamite (Updated)

Tony Khan’s promises about big announcements on the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite triggered a lot of debate about the meaning of the term “Forbidden Door”. The first unexpected face we saw in Atlantic City fit the initial definition — someone from New Japan appearing on an AEW show.

It happened in a pre-tape setting up a do-over of a Young Bucks/Roppongi Vice that was nixed a few weeks back due to Rocky Romero catching COVID. Matt & Nick Jackson attacked with the help of Adam Cole, and then Swithblade Jay White walked into the frame.

.@JayWhiteNZ just casually walking through the Forbidden Door, like ya do #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LkTh2jgirM — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022

The former IWGP Heavyweight champion picked Roppongi Vice’s bones, but the Bucks didn’t seem thrilled. So his allegiances aren’t much clearer than his contract status. But it would seem to put crossovers with NJPW and Impact (where White’s been appearing) in play, and puts the old Bullet Club war on the table.

Ready to breathe with the Switchblade on Wednesday nights?

UPDATE: It was later confirmed that Cole invited Switchblade, making him the latest addition to The Elite (after reDRagon) that Matt & Nick aren’t sure they’re on board with. White’s history with Kenny Omega was mentioned, and the phrase “Bullet Club 4 Life” was used, so this should get even hairier when Omega gets back...

