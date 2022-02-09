Hangman Page wins bloody war with Archer, finds his next challenger waiting

The main event of an eventful AEW Dynamite started well before it ever got to the ring. That was perfectly legal too, seeing as it was the Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World title.

Champion Hangman Page and Lance Archer were brawling backstage when the cameras found them on Feb. 9 in Atlantic City. Action wasn’t the only thing that started before the bell sounded... the challenger also had color after Page sent him through the glass behind the announce desk.

Once they made it to the ring, it wasn’t long before Hangman was a bloody mess, too. The Murderhawk Monster’s two managers both got involved, too. Dan Lambert took down the top rope so the cowboy couldn’t hit his Buckshot Lariat finisher, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts got involved to hit Page with his own short-arm clothesline. But Archer stopped his mentor from hitting his signature DDT.

Things got really, really wild from there. Forks and barbed wire were involved, and Page somehow beat the ten count to get back in the ring after this...

Not only that, he recovered to replace the top rope with the referee so he could Buckshot Lariat Archer through some ringside tables...

The challenger didn’t recover from that, and when Hangman beat the count, he had his second successful title defense under his belt. It’s becoming increasingly clear who his third challenger will be, too...

