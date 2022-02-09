 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Punk teams with Mox, GTS-es Tully, and gets a rematch with MJF

By Sean Rueter
Maxwell Jacob Friedman opened the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite to address his win over CM Punk on last Wednesday’s show. First, every member of The Pinnacle — save Wardlow, the man who ensured MJF would hand Punk his first loss in AEW — got an introduction. War Dog did get to carry in some props commemorating last week.

Then the Salt of the Earth was carried in on a litter, made out with one of the women who escorted him in...

...and started bragging about his win, and calling for a shot at the AEW World title. He gave credit for it to Shawn Spears, which was a mistake CM Punk was ready to capitalize on when he came out to shut up Max. Punk brought out his boys Darby Allin & Sting for back-up, and demanded a rematch, but not with MJF. He wanted the man responsible for his defeat — Wardlow.

Dax Harwood of FTR got on the stick to call for another rematch. He wanted a chance to avenge the loss he, Cash Wheeler & Friedman took from Punk & friends in Greensboro, North Carolina last December. That led to MJF suggesting a bet worthy of AC: if Punk could find a partner other than Sting or Darby, and beat FTR, he would get his rematch.

On a night where we were already getting one HUGE signing (and a separate use of the Forbidden Door), this seemed like set-up for another. It wasn’t, but it was still pretty cool.

The dream team put that whole Shield business behind them and worked quite well together. It wasn’t easy to put FTR away, though. A Doomsday Device from Mox & Punk couldn’t even end it!

Big moves and kickouts were the name of the game from there. Even Tully Blanchard took a GTS before it was done!

When it was done, Punk and Mox hit their finishers in tandem. Now MJF has to give Punk the match of his choice, at a time of his choice.

