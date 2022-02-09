Punk teams with Mox, GTS-es Tully, and gets a rematch with MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman opened the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite to address his win over CM Punk on last Wednesday’s show. First, every member of The Pinnacle — save Wardlow, the man who ensured MJF would hand Punk his first loss in AEW — got an introduction. War Dog did get to carry in some props commemorating last week.

Then the Salt of the Earth was carried in on a litter, made out with one of the women who escorted him in...

...and started bragging about his win, and calling for a shot at the AEW World title. He gave credit for it to Shawn Spears, which was a mistake CM Punk was ready to capitalize on when he came out to shut up Max. Punk brought out his boys Darby Allin & Sting for back-up, and demanded a rematch, but not with MJF. He wanted the man responsible for his defeat — Wardlow.

Dax Harwood of FTR got on the stick to call for another rematch. He wanted a chance to avenge the loss he, Cash Wheeler & Friedman took from Punk & friends in Greensboro, North Carolina last December. That led to MJF suggesting a bet worthy of AC: if Punk could find a partner other than Sting or Darby, and beat FTR, he would get his rematch.

On a night where we were already getting one HUGE signing (and a separate use of the Forbidden Door), this seemed like set-up for another. It wasn’t, but it was still pretty cool.

@CMPunk's tag team partner tonight is none other than @JonMoxley and the crowd goes WILD!!!

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!

The dream team put that whole Shield business behind them and worked quite well together. It wasn’t easy to put FTR away, though. A Doomsday Device from Mox & Punk couldn’t even end it!

Big moves and kickouts were the name of the game from there. Even Tully Blanchard took a GTS before it was done!

If you asked us that we'd see @CMPunk hit Tully Blanchard with a GTS a year ago, we'd have looked at you like a dog being shown a card trick, but now... #AEWDynamite

When it was done, Punk and Mox hit their finishers in tandem. Now MJF has to give Punk the match of his choice, at a time of his choice.

