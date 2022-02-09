Keith Lee is Tony Khan’s HUGE signing, and he’s going to Revolution

Since late last week, we’ve been waiting to see what free agent signing would debut in AEW by slamming the Forbidden Door... or something like that. The details got a little confusing. There was even some debate about whether Isiah Kassidy’s mystery opponent in the Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier was the HUGE signing.

There were other announcements, and maybe more to come. But when the Private Party-er’s foe arrived on Feb. 9 in Atlantic City, it was a big deal. Limitless, even...

Keith Lee didn’t waste any time making an impression. He threw Kassidy around like a rag doll en route to securing a spot in the match for a World title shot at March’s PPV. It was such a beating that Matt Hardy walked out on his AHFO charges.

Then he dealt just as harshly with the other half of Private Party.

Ready to see how Limitless Keith Lee can be in AEW?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.