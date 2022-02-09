AEW Rankings (Feb. 9, 2022): Danhausen’s pals at #1

AEW released their latest rankings (Feb. 9, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers. Since AEW did not release a list last Wednesday, the comparison will be to two weeks ago.
Men:
Lance Archer is #1 heading into his title shot against Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch on Dynamite. The Murderhawk Monster’s rise pushed down Adam Cole to #2 and Dante Martin to #3. Andrade and Will Hobbs held steady.
Women:
This week’s top 5 had the same group but in a different order. Leyla Hirsch is in the top spot after defeating previous #1 Red Velvet in singles competition. Velvet dropped down to #5. Thunder Rosa leapfrogged Serena Deeb from #4 to #2 after a DQ win over Mercedes Martinez. Anna Jay moved up one spot to #4.
The Revolution PPV is around the corner on March 6, and Dr. Britt Baker will be in need of a challenger. It will be interesting to see who AEW chooses. The story has been set for Baker ducking Thunder Rosa, but it would be a quick resolution to hiring Martinez as a heater if Thunder gets the world title shot.
Tag Team:
Let’s hear it for the Ass Boys! Billy Gunn’s sons are #1. Danhausen would be proud for his pals. Austin and Colten have a date to challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW tag titles Friday night on Rampage. The Gunn Club benefit from the previous #1 Private Party going down in defeat at the hands of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus two weeks ago. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen fell to #5. The Acclaimed, FTR, and Kings of the Black Throne all rose up one spot accordingly.
Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?
