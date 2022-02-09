Suspect list for AEW’s HUGE signing

AEW is oiling hinges to open the Forbidden Door on Dynamite. Tony Khan talked up a huge signing to debut against Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying contest for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. As the days passed, Khan doubled down on his hope that the newcomer will satisfy fans. Khan also teased the idea of more than one surprise appearance. The list of possibilities is wide and long. Some wrestlers might even be partaking in subterfuge to confuse fans. Let’s do our best to break down some of the options ranging from most likely to wild insanity as the next official member of AEW.

The leading candidate to appear from fan speculation is Keith Lee. Mia Yim may have attempted to throw everyone off the scent by posting a photo that would appear to show the newlyweds on a tropical honeymoon.

The reaction of jumping to conclusions went with the idea that Lee is out of town away from Atlantic City, however, social media super sleuths noticed evidence that the photo could be from 2020. That means Lee is still in play as the odds-on favorite.

Speaking of being in town, Tom Lawlor posted an image of Atlantic City. The MMA fighter and former MLW world champion would be a good fit alongside Dan Lambert.

Great spot to watch today’s Nintendo Direct at 5pm ET! Give me Splatoon 3! pic.twitter.com/JrIzGA56Fr — FILTHY (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 9, 2022

Killer Kross will be busy controlling his narrative with EC3, but that doesn’t mean he won’t also suit up for AEW. Scarlett Bordeaux may have accidentally spilled the beans during a HighSpots virtual signing. When asked about Atlantic City, Kross raised an eyebrow. Scarlett muttered, “Oh, is that...” She stopped herself from finishing the thought out loud while Kross gave her a glare and exclaimed, “Holy shit!” Laughter erupted as potential catastrophe was avoided.

Jeff Hardy is another top name fans are hoping for. The Enigma seems content tending to his music career before jumping back into the wrestling ring. If we take this message at face value, then Hardy will be available after March 5.

Last music shows before I return to my main stage…or in my main stage?The professional wrestling ring! ❤️ ! pic.twitter.com/7qo50WSH3g — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) February 8, 2022

Bullet Club member Tama Tonga has no fear of the Forbidden Door.

Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #FuckAForbidenDoor — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 7, 2022

Most fans think Johnny Gargano will end up in AEW eventually, but he’s said he’s staying on the sidelines of the wrestling game until Candice LeRae gives birth to their first child sometime this month. That hasn’t stopped people like Wrestling Observer’s Dave Metzer from speculating Gargano could show up tonight. It also hasn’t stopped Johnny from posting some ladder match-related content on social media.

I knew that years of building structures in Ladder Matches would pay off somehow! pic.twitter.com/qDK8mWpjgn — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 9, 2022

One of the forgotten possibilities I’m pumped for is Ryback. According to Tony Nese, he is hearing rumblings of, “Feed me more!” That means the dream is still alive for the Big Guy to become All Elite.

I'm not sure if it's related, but I keep hearing someone yell "feed me more" from a locked office. pic.twitter.com/Q3NsDb2Rty — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) February 9, 2022

Who is your prediction to walk through the Forbidden Door on Dynamite? Who is your fan pick as a surprise?