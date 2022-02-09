AEW Rewind: Lance Archer violent threats for Hangman Page, Britt Baker funny BTE cameo, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Hangman Page versus Lance Archer for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch, QT Marshall bringing his student Blake Li to fight Hook, Paige VanZant knocking Brandi Rhodes off her high horse, Rancid’s Lars Ferderiksen sharing his reaction to CM Punk against MJF last week, and Danhausen trying to steal a forklift.

Archer spent the week reflecting on the championship opportunity. The Murderhawk Monster warned that he is a different beast from Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. Lot’s of people think they know what’s going to happen, but Archer is going to change the game by winning the world title.

Archer also spoke of naysayers not believing he can win. Archer hasn’t spent 22 years of his life breaking his body just to entertain fans. No more bullshit. Archer is going to beat the bloody hell out of Hangman to leave him broken, battered, and breathless. Archer will make sure nobody ever doubts him again.

That’s a pair of mighty fine promos from Archer. By addressing the idea of a predictable winner, he casts doubt on the result. If there was going to be an upset, why not Archer? The Texas Deathmatch stipulation is perfect for his brand of violence. Archer has shown he can rise to the occasion. Just look at how he won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley on AEW programming.

Matt Hardy wasn’t pleased that Isiah Kassidy failed to win the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. His prized pupils have failed again. Hardy teased that it might be time to focus on himself. He vowed to turn his dilapidated body into the best shape it can be. If AHFO continues to lose, then Hardy might make an extreme change. That sure sounds like a tease to reunite with Jeff Hardy.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Julia Hart was noticeably more aggressive in the ring with her eye patch. She used a leg scissors choke to score two wins. Hart was also sassy in not palling around with the Varsity Blonds. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison were ringside for support, but she didn’t want to celebrate with them.

Lee Moriarty backed up his words to find consistency in victory this week. In a post-match promo, Moriarty proclaimed that we are witnessing the metamorphosis of his evolution.

“You are all watching the EVOLUTION of TAIGASTYLE live, and the metamorphosis of @theleemoriarty”

Don’t miss a minute of the action here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/5fCqlRjMYD pic.twitter.com/oX8rKsbTKB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022

Part of the evolution for Moriarty includes his new theme song from the AEW music project.

Being the Elite

“Incident Report” - Being The Elite, Ep. 293 (here) featured:

Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler swept snow off their automobile in Chicago. As California dudes, they didn’t know what to do.

HOOK! Cameras caught the sensation checking out his phone. Michael Nakazawa walked in asking viewers if they were happy Hook was on BTE.

2point0 dropped an inside scoop that Renee Paquette was in the house for the Cleveland show to support Jon Moxley. Matt Lee wondered if she wanted a taste of the BTE Championship. He has noticed her eyeing the belt in the past. They agreed to a match, but she slipped out of the venue to take care of her baby. Lee proposed Chicago for the site to battle. She no-showed. That means 2point0 are BTE champions forever. They tried setting up challengers, but everyone is dodging.

Leva Bates wanted a Cheeto from Serpentico. He refused to share, so she put a ‘Kick me’ note on his back. Luther did as the note said then took Serpentico’s bag of Cheetos.

Ryan Nemeth walked the red carpet for Jackass Forever. His goal was to score a last minute cameo in the film.

Matt Jackson was sick of Christoper Daniels giving him the chills. Matt took Cutler with a plan to squirt CD in the eyes with cold spray. Matt pointed out a hooded figure, Cutler sprayed, and it turned out to be Nick instead. Once the Young Bucks left, CD approached Cutler. As talent relations, Daniels requested an incident report over the injury. Just as quickly as CD appeared, he vanished. Matt walked up behind Cutler, Cutler was startled, and Cutler sprayed Matt in the eyes too.

Danhausen was shown stuffing his pockets with sugar packets. Nakazawa walked in to ask viewers if they were happy Danhausen was on BTE.

Adam Cole tried to share a hotel bed with Alex Reynolds and John Silver, but space was too cramped. Cole asked ‘babe’ to help. The camera panned back to show Britt Baker in the other bed. She was confused at the situation and yelled for Reynolds and Silver to leave. Silver was in his undies and asked Cole to email him his pants. Once the Dark Order exited, Cole wondered if he should stay in his bed of move over to Britt’s bed.

The Bucks returned to California sunshine.

The best BTE scene this week was the Britt Baker cameo. It cracked me up with hilarity. Check it out at the 9:41 mark.

We’ll close with two items in the AEW shop. First, AEW introduced a new style of t-shirt. The design shows the star’s signature finisher in action. It reminds me of being posterized in basketball. I wonder if the victim receives any of the merch money. Options include Britt Baker’s Lockjaw to Julia Hart, Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel to Joey Janela, and CM Punk’s GTS to Darby Allin.

Second, AEW’s world title replica has options of name plates for Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.

#AEW World Championship Replicas available now @ShopAEW along with 4 name plate options (Jericho, Mox, Omega and Hangman) and belt extenders. https://t.co/dEaXgoZEDd pic.twitter.com/f6U1Dpxbcw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2022

Which name plate would be your pick?