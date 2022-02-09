AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 9, 2022): Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tony Khan has a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT that we think involves who will face Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Hangman Page defends his World title in a Texas Deathmatch against Lance Archer, the Inner Circle holds a team meeting on their future, MJF addresses his big win over CM Punk, ... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 9