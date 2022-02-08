Watch AEW Dark Episode 129

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Kaci Lennox vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
- Tony Vincita vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- Colten & Austin Gunn vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Lee Moriarity vs. Anthony Henry
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega
- Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Martinez
- Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...