Watch AEW Dark Episode 129

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Kaci Lennox vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay

Tony Vincita vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo

Colten & Austin Gunn vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart

The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta

Lee Moriarity vs. Anthony Henry

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega

Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Martinez

Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol

Enjoy the show!