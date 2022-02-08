Matt Hardy says Jeff’s WWE non-compete isn’t up until March, teases him as Tony Khan’s surprise anyway

In a lot of ways, Jeff Hardy fits the bill for the surprise free agent/Forbidden Door slammer Tony Khan is promising will debut for AEW on Dynamite tomorrow (Feb. 9). But the one big potential way he doesn’t is legally. The Charismatic Enigma was released by WWE on or around Dec. 9, which means his standard 90-day non-compete clause won’t expire until next month.

That hasn’t stopped many from speculating that the circumstances of Jeff’s release could allow him to get around that particular clause in his contract. His older brother Matt even hypothesized about that while confirming Jeff’s free agency date on a weekend Twitch stream (via Fightful):

“I don’t think he’s the guy coming in this Wednesday in AEW against Isiah Kassidy. Although, who knows? Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money. Maybe he bought him out of his contract and he is coming in early. Who knows. The final of the 90 days was supposed to be on March 9. March 10 he’s a free agent.”

Matt reiterated the March 10 date — without the buy out tease — during the latest edition of his podcast with Jon Alba. That also came while Hardy was promoting dates where he & Jeff will be wrestling together on the indies, such as March 12 for Big Time Wrestling, and May 15 for MCW. Both of those dates are after March 10, seemingly indicating the younger Hardy will honor his WWE non-compete.

So it continues to look like Wednesday’s surprise won’t be Jeffrey Nero Hardy.

Who will it be? We’ll let you know as soon as we find out.