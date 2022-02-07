Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 49

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Feb. 7, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
- Chaos Project vs. Best Friends
- Gunn Club & The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson & Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarity
- Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
- Robert Anthony vs. Bobby Fish
- Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf
- Skye Blue & Queen Aminata & Heather Reckless vs. Diamanté & The Bunny & Emi Sakura
Enjoy the show!
