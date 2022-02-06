Eddie Kingston keeps his feud with CM Punk alive

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk may have already gotten through their feud on AEW television, one the latter came out on top of, but the former isn’t letting that be the end of it. It’s not that he’s actively trying to keep it going so much as he’s just being true to himself.

And that means calling out Punk for being fake.

Oh yes.

Here’s how he told it to the WrestleTalk Podcast (transcription via Wrestling Inc):

“... Just because we had a match against each other, here’s the thing. I’m not one of those guys that has a match with somebody and then goes on Twitter and say ‘hey bud, thanks.’ Or I’m not that guy that’s gonna, not even a minute after we fought each other, you’re trying to shake my hand. Get out of here. Get out of here. You either just beat me or I just beat you. Get out of here. I don’t want to, give me a minute to breathe. You know what I mean? “But Punk, no, we don’t like each other. We don’t. Because I, personally feel, and he knows this. Because I say it in the back and I say it, I’m also a little bit of an instigating prick. You know what I mean? I’ll talk shit about Punk around certain people who I know will run to him. ... “I don’t think what he’s doing right now is him. I think this is all an act. You know what I mean? I look at him in the eyes, it’s all an act. Him hugging Darby, telling Darby ‘hey man, I’m going to help you.’ He don’t care. He’s doing that because Darby’s hot, you know what I mean? “Let’s see how he reacts now after Wednesday. Let’s see how he reacts now in the locker room. Let’s see, this is the first time he’s had to deal with a setback, let’s see how he acts. This is going to be cute. I can’t wait. I’m going to be there with popcorn.”

He’s referring, of course, to Punk finally losing a match in AEW, a pinfall loss to MJF in his hometown of Chicago. There have been occasional hints of Punk eventually turning heel but it simply hasn’t made sense to do so up to this point. The guy returned after seven years away in a surprise that united fans in delight for a beloved wrestler was eaten up by the WWE machine.

Plenty of time has passed, however, and it feels like only a matter of time before a turn. Perhaps this is the beginning?

Even if it isn’t, Kingston has kept his feud with Punk alive.

Smart man.