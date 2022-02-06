This week’s AEW Dynamite debut is definitely Jeff Hardy, right?

Just yesterday, my main man Sean Rueter was trying to figure out this whole “Forbidden Door” definition Tony Khan has created and/or changed around in advance of a big AEW signing debuting on Dynamite later this week. At the end of it all, we still really don’t have much of a clue what is going on, or what Khan was talking about.

However, this makes me think it’s Jeff Hardy:

“The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

That makes me think it’s Hardy because while WWE released him, they also reportedly contacted him recently about a return and Hall of Fame induction. He is said to have turned that offer down.

In addition, The Young Bucks have this in their Twitter bio at the time of this writing:

Of course, it’s worth noting they’ve been teasing Hardy to AEW since December of last year.

Still, I’m now convinced.

Are you not?