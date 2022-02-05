NBA All Star Weekend forces change to AEW Rampage start time on Feb. 18

While AEW Rampage normally enjoys something of a lead-in (even if they air on different networks) from WWE Friday Night SmackDown each Friday night, as the show airs at 10 pm ET on TNT, the opposite will ring true with the upcoming Feb. 18, 2022.

That’s because the schedule for TNT lists Rampage as airing at 7 pm ET that evening, meaning Rampage will act as something of a lead-in for SmackDown.

The reason the change has been made that week is the NBA is holding its All-Star weekend, with a “Rising Stars” tournament set to begin at 9 pm ET that night. Rampage will return to its usual time slot the following week.

The wait continues for a head-to-head competition between AEW and WWE with its main programming.

Rampage will tape following the Feb. 16 live episode of Dynamite, so we don’t have a card for the show at this time.