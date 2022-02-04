Tony Khan has a ‘huge announcement’ about a top star debuting in AEW

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan promised something newsworthy on tonight’s (Feb. 4) episode of Rampage:

In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2022

At the end of the episode, I was scratching my head trying to figure out what he meant.

There seemed to be three possibilities:

Hook is wrestling Blake Li next week, and nobody knows who Blake Li is.

The Face of the Revolution Ladder match is returning at Revolution in March, with qualifying matches starting next week.

Tony Khan has a “Huge Announcement” next week on Dynamite.

I guess Khan’s news on Rampage was that he has a Huge Announcement on Dynamite. After Rampage was over, Khan tweeted more about next week’s Huge Announcement, saying a “top wrestler” will step through the Forbidden Door:

As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

He followed up with a somewhat cryptic Forbidden Door philosophy class:

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

Do you want to take any guesses on which “top wrestler” will debut in AEW next week, or try to decipher Khan’s Forbidden Door tweet? Let me know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.

