Tony Khan has a ‘huge announcement’ about a top star debuting in AEW

By Cain A. Knight
Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan promised something newsworthy on tonight’s (Feb. 4) episode of Rampage:

At the end of the episode, I was scratching my head trying to figure out what he meant.

There seemed to be three possibilities:

  • Hook is wrestling Blake Li next week, and nobody knows who Blake Li is.
  • The Face of the Revolution Ladder match is returning at Revolution in March, with qualifying matches starting next week.
  • Tony Khan has a “Huge Announcement” next week on Dynamite.

I guess Khan’s news on Rampage was that he has a Huge Announcement on Dynamite. After Rampage was over, Khan tweeted more about next week’s Huge Announcement, saying a “top wrestler” will step through the Forbidden Door:

He followed up with a somewhat cryptic Forbidden Door philosophy class:

Do you want to take any guesses on which “top wrestler” will debut in AEW next week, or try to decipher Khan’s Forbidden Door tweet? Let me know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.

Check out the results for Rampage here.

