Adam Cole is a new man following his loss against Orange Cassidy in an unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Cole opened tonight’s (Feb. 4) episode of Rampage with a swift and brutal victory over Evil Uno. Afterwards, he grabbed a mic and cut the following promo:

An emphatic @AdamColePro lets us all know that one thing is for certain.

Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0FTg7Sv6XX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Cole is pissed off and feels disrespected. He’s one of the very best wrestlers on the planet, winning world championships at every stop. He always becomes The Guy no matter what company he wrestles for.

It doesn’t matter whether Hangman Page or Lance Archer walk out of next week’s death match as the AEW world champion. Cole says it’s “certain” that “I will become the AEW world champion.”

AEW Revolution is coming up on pay-per-view in March. It looks to me like Cole will be challenging Hangman Page for the world championship on that night.

Just try to forget about the part where Orange Cassidy recently beat him, okay?

Check out the results for Rampage here.