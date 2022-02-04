Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features the long-awaited singles match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez.

We’ll also see two championship bouts. Ricky Starks defends the FTW title against Jay Lethal, and Sammy Guevara defends the TNT title against Isiah Kassidy.

Finally, Adam Cole goes one-on-one with Evil Uno.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 4