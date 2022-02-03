After taking some time to himself at the end of 2021, Jon Moxley is back full force in the world of professional wrestling.

The AEW top star is no stranger to stepping through the Forbidden Door. In fact, it looked like his first match back in the ring might actually take place in GCW rather than All Elite Wrestling.

Moxley is a familiar face in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He held the IWGP United States Heavyweight championship for more than 500 days between 2020 and 2021. He’s fought NJPW stars like Minoru Suzuki and KENTA in both AEW and NJPW, and wrestled for NJPW Strong as recently as October 2021.

A new promo indicates Moxley will be back competing inside an NJPW ring on Apr. 16 at Windy City Riot. The event takes place at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

Mox demands that NJPW brings its best wrestlers to the event, including top stars Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi:

NJPW's boogeyman is back.



And he's bringing a riot with him to Chicago April 16.



TICKETS ON SALE NOON CENTRAL FRIDAYhttps://t.co/jWg0eK3V1g#njpw #njriot @jonmoxley pic.twitter.com/PUvMEEvi5E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 3, 2022

Are you excited to see NJPW’s boogeyman bring his special brand of violence to the promotion in April? Who would you like to see him get in the ring with, Cagesiders?