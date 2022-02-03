CM Punk lost in the ratings, too

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 2) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 954,000 viewers for a 0.35 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 3rd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The demo rating is way down from last week’s 0.41, and viewership also saw a steep drop from last week’s 1,100,000. AEW slipped down one spot in the cable rankings compared to last week’s second place finish. The season premiere of South Park was the big winner on cable last night.

This episode of Dynamite was centered around the main event match of CM Punk vs. MJF in Chicago, which AEW has been building up to for more than two months. That the episode pulled in AEW’s worst viewership and demo rating on TBS is not what they were hoping to see.

Punk was screwed over in the match and took his first loss in AEW. We’ll see if Tony Khan books a rematch for the Revolution pay-per-view coming up in March, or if AEW goes in a different creative direction for both men.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

