AEW Rampage spoilers for Feb. 4: Two title matches, Mercedes Martinez, more!

AEW rolled into the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 4) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Adam Cole quickly pinned Evil Uno. Cole cut a promo afterwards talking about his undefeated record. He wants the winner of Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer for the AEW world championship.

Sammy Guevara retained the TNT title against Isiah Kassidy. Darby Allin saved Guevara from a post-match attack by Matt Hardy and Private Party. Andrade tried to hire Darby again.

Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez by disqualification after Martinez hit Rosa with a pipe.

Ricky Starks beat Jay Lethal to retain the FTW title. Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin both got involved in the match. Starks won with a slingshot suplex in about 13 minutes.

