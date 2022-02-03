Inner Circle isn’t fine, and that’s good

Chris Jericho’s hold over Inner Circle’s been slipping for a while now. Sammy Guevara is having success without them, and Eddie Kingston has Santana & Ortiz thinking they’d be better off without him.

The Boricua duo tried to prove Eddie’s point last week at Beach Break, but despite their efforts to freeze Jericho out of the Circle’s trios match with 2point0 & Daniel Garcia, his assistance was instrumental in their victory. Now, Le Champion wants a family sitdown to clear the air once and for all.

It’s an intriguing promo. This may be influenced (pun semi-intended) by my weariness with this version of babyface Jericho, but there’s some heel-ish arrogance to “The Influencer”. He’s not wrong to be pissed about last week, but “demanding” things from your friends is kind of a dick move.

An Inner Circle break-up would be the end of an era, but it’s probably time. Alliances are shifting as AEW enters its fourth year of existence (see also: Kingston’s other old friend Jon Moxley being courted by his nemesis Bryan Danielson). No need to hold onto a stable that hasn’t acted as one in months.

Let us know what you think, and check out some highlights from last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Mox Had Very Nice, Very Evil Onlookers for His Match Against Wheeler Yuta

What Was Bryan Danielson’s Game-Changing Proposition for Jon Moxley?

MJF Picks Up the Biggest Win of His Career vs CM Punk

