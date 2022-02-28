Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 52

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Feb. 28, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Chaos Project vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer
- Jay Lethal vs. A.H.F.O.’s Jora Johl
- LMK & Kayla Spears & Paris Van Dale vs. Nyla Rose & Diamanté & Emi Sakura
- Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue
- Willow Nightengale vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
Enjoy the show!
