Double Or Nothing fallout show will be AEW’s Los Angeles debut

Southern California natives The Young Bucks’ got the honor of making the first announcement about AEW’s first trip the West Coast. But Inland Empire’s live Rampage on June 3 will not be the first stop on said trip, and Tony Khan didn’t wait long to give the scoop about what will be to a slightly bigger outlet than Being The Elite.

Variety had the story about the June 1 Dynamite at The Forum in Inglewood, California a couple hours after Matt & Nick Jackson’s YouTube show dropped. The old home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers & NHL’s LA Kings will host the Double Or Nothing fallout episode.

TK had this quote about his company finally coming to the country’s second largest media market:

“It’s so important for AEW to arrive in Los Angeles and to bring ‘Dynamite’ to The Forum, which is an awesome venue. It’s a long time coming for AEW, which is consistently one of the most watched cable programs in America, to bring our show to LA, which is a top media market and where there are so many great wrestling fans and a great history of pro wrestling.”

He also hinted that the next step for AEW is to tour internationally:

“I think it means we’re back in full swing with a national coast to coast tour, finally hitting the fans all across the United States. The next step is hitting the fans across the world.”

As Khan himself is fond of saying, let’s f***ing go.