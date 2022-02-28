The Young Bucks get in on the AEW HUGE announcement racket

Their boss Tony Khan is supposed to be dropping his latest HUGE announcement on us this Wednesday during Dynamite, but The Young Bucks started the week off on Being The Elite with one of their own.

Like TK’s is rumored to be, this is more of a business deal. But it’s business Matt & Nick Jackson’s neighbors in Rancho Cucamonga have been wanting to partake in since AEW was launched in 2019.

Specifics don’t come until a lot of other BTE business — a visit to WWE headquarters, bits about replacing Cody Rhodes as an Executive Vice-President, the return of an old Cody foil, a lot of Cutler Cam footage of last Wednesday’s Tag Team Battle Royal. the latest on Matt Hardy’s erratic behavior, and more — but it’s worth the wait for the SoCal faithful.

A live Rampage is coming our way from Ontario, California’s Toyota Center on Fri., June 3.

AEW’s head honcho teased this news himself back in January when he said the company would head west after Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. Will the Bucks’ backyard be the only stop on the left coast after their Memorial Day PPV? Where’s the June 1 Dynamite taking place?

Sounds like some information we should get in subsequent HUGE announcements!