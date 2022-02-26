Max Caster’s Rampage rap edited to remove Putin reference

Whether you’re usually a fan of Max Caster’s rhymes and flow or not, The Acclaimed MC’s entry rap from Rampage last night (Feb. 25) seemed... off.

Turns out, that’s because the version that aired was edited to take out Caster’s first couple of lines. It was a general boast that name-dropped Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was generally edgy given current events — but was particularly ill-timed consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine started while Rampage was being taped on Wednesday night (Feb. 23) in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"Fighting the Acclaimed, you gotta be stupid. This guys as popular, as Vladimir Putin." Whats going on in the Ukraine is terrible. But if youre attacking Max because he mentioned Putins name, maybe take a few breaths. Enjoy ⁦@PlatinumMax⁩ rap on Rampage a day early pic.twitter.com/QAvsMOVoez — Jabroni Jerry (@talkintrashlin) February 24, 2022

I personally haven’t seen or heard the outrage towards Caster that the person who tweeted the unedited rap mentions, but I’m sure it’s out there. Generally speaking though, I agree with Jabroni Jerry (great name and better avatar, btw). Max’s attempts to be edgy are always going to walk the line, and unlike some of his past bars, this wasn’t intended to cross it. The timing was horrible, however, and Tony Khan opted to not risk giving the impression they were trying to get heat off the loss of lives in Ukraine.

They did air the last line, which got a bigger “Ohhh” out of me.

Anyway, that’s what happened, and my take on it. Feel free to share yours below, while adhering to our community guidelines, of course.