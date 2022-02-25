Keith Lee already has a date with Orange Cassidy

The main event of tonight’s (Feb. 25) episode of Rampage was a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Orange Cassidy took on The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens for the chance to join the seven man ladder match at Revolution on Mar. 6, where the winner receives a future shot at the TNT title.

If you’ve followed AEW for a while, it won’t surprise you that Cassidy won this match. But it might surprise you to hear Orange Cassidy show off his rap skills. Word to your mother?

Danhausen played a role in the finish, thwarting Caster’s attempt to introduce a foreign object.

A Very Evil interference by @DanhausenAD giving @orangecassidy the chance to take the win tonight at #AEWRampage, and he advances to the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6! pic.twitter.com/HiQpYhWcQ7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

With the win, Cassidy now joins the big beefy Face of the Revolution ladder match that also includes Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, and Ricky Starks. Yeah, Keith Lee just debuted in AEW a couple weeks ago, and he already has to find a way to contend with Orange Cassidy’s unorthodox antics in the ring.

AEW also made Jade Cargill’s TBS title defense at Revolution official, so it looks like we now have a full nine match card, with a few names still to be determined in some of the bouts.

Here is the lineup AEW is rolling with in Orlando on March 6 on pay-per-view:

- Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW world championship - CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match - Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s world title - Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. the winner of next Wednesday’s Casino Tag Battle Royal for the AEW world tag team championship - Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston - Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Stark vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD vs. TBD in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future TNT title shot - Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the TBS championship

