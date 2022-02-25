 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Khan has announcements about his next HUGE announcement

‘It’s not just one particular piece of talent; it’s something very special’ we’ll (probably) learn about on the Mar. 2 AEW Dynamite.

Last Friday during his weekly segment on Busted Open, AEW head honcho Tony Khan teased some “massive” news. Before this week’s Dynamite, Khan offered an update but still no reveal. The lawyers were still working on it.

So it’s not like CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling, but it’s as big a deal. They hype train can be annoying, but this sounds worth the wait.

Now it’s Friday, and TK was back on Busted Open. So what’s the latest?

“I’m going to tell everyone you definitely will not want to miss Wednesday night Dynamite next week.

“I have a huge announcement coming and nobody knows what it is. It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business. It’s not just one particular piece of talent; it’s something very special. I’m really excited about it and I believe it is something we will be in a position to announce on Wednesday.”

Sounds exciting, but there’s a tiny hedge in there. Which is understandable with the legal team involved, but hopefully the Mar. 2 announcement isn’t that there will be announcement at Revolution.

Give us your guesses — about the reveal, or when we’ll get our next update — in the comments.

