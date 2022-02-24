Jericho’s sports entertainment delivers big ratings for AEW

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 23) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,010,000 viewers for a 0.40 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are significantly up from last week’s 869,000 viewers and 0.31 demo rating, while maintaining the third place ranking.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston notes that Dynamite’s rating in the key demo peaked during the face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. It turns out that pro wrestling fans are still willing to watch AEW Dynamite even without what’s his name being on the show.

Fans who tuned into Dynamite also saw MJF deliver a tearful promo about bullying and anti-semitism that a whole lot of people are talking about today. Will it be enough to get fans to stick around for next week and order the Revolution pay-per-view on Mar. 6? I guess we’ll find out in the coming weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

