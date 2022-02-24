AEW Rampage spoilers for Feb. 25: TNT title, Orange Cassidy, Baker/Rosa, more!

AEW rolled into the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 25) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara retained the TNT title with a victory over Andrade El Idolo. Matt Hardy tried to attack Guevara after the match, but Sting and Darby Allin made the save.

QT Marshall cut a promo taking credit for Hook’s success. Hook came out and suplexed a bunch of guys from the Nightmare Factory.

Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto after several powerbombs. Aaron Solo attacked Wardlow after the match, but Wardlow took him out too. Shawn Spears hit Solo with a chair and embraced Wardlow. Wardlow looked disgusted with Spears.

Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks in less than three minutes with the Serenity Lock.

A contract signing between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa led to violence, with Mercedes Martinez putting Jamie Hayter through a table.

Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Danhausen made an appearance during the match.

