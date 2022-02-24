Please let William Regal be Bryan Danielson’s on-screen mentor

He main evented the show in a technical showcase with young lion Daniel Garcia that served to book his PPV match with Jon Moxley, but I’m still thinking about this Bryan Danielson interview from earlier in the Feb. 23 Dynamite.

The American Dragon has his dojo recruitment pitch down #aEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vRXyskFZg5 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022

Specifically where he hypes his match with Daniel Garcia and stresses the importance of the faction he wants to start with Mox by comparing the quality of mentorship he received early in his career to what Garcia is currently getting:

“But you know, the big difference is I had a great mentor in William Regal. And he’s hanging out with — 2point0?”

Regal isn’t just one of the American Dragon’s sensei’s, of course. He’s a well-respected talent evaluator, coach, and performer who’s currently on the free agent market after his acclaimed run with NXT ended when WWE released him last month. People in and outside the business have been saying he’d be a great hire for Tony Khan’s company. That’s mostly for behind-the-scenes reasons, but Regal & Danielson have great chemistry, and would make an amazing on-screen alliance — with or without Moxley.

I mean, Our social media maven (and podcaster extraordinaire) Stella Cheeks is probably right...

I know y’all are speculating that William Regal is going to AEW after that name drop but the man is living his best life chilling with his lizards. He’s good. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/U6IDOtxZD7 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 24, 2022

... but the heart wants what it wants.

If your heart want to check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite, just keep scrolling. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Which Tag Team Earned Their Spot in the Trios Tag Match at Revolution?

What Brought MJF to Tears?

Jericho & Kingston’s Face to Face Turns into a Head to Head at Revolution

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley is Set for Revolution

PENTA OSCURO IS BACK! We are seeing the return of the dark and violent side of @PENTAELZEROM here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LoeN9668wE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

PENTA avoids the mist attack and gets the pin on @malakaiblxck!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yTg7OUDz3t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Do we have a new member of the #HouseOfBlack?!

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KS6Xjo7WEN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Ahead of #AEWRevolution on March 6th, @thunderrosa22 & @realbrittbaker sign a contract this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage to make this #AEW Women's World Championship official! We have a feeling it could get ugly... pic.twitter.com/d21oKkiLUF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

#ReDRagon's celebration is short-lived as @youngbucks plan another shot at getting their #AEW Tag Team Titles back at #AEWRevolution... And @adamcolepro blows a fuse at this team!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nbfydsJQKi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

What a close match, but in the end the champ was victorious! @Jade_cargill is STILL your TBS Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/fFXvcMTip9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Is @TayConti_ going to be the one to take away the TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill's perfect record?!

Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/WPg6us3j7R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Things are spicing up ahead of #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on March 6th LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jLxw5PXjLK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.