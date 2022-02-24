Please let William Regal be Bryan Danielson’s on-screen mentor

He main evented the show in a technical showcase with young lion Daniel Garcia that served to book his PPV match with Jon Moxley, but I’m still thinking about this Bryan Danielson interview from earlier in the Feb. 23 Dynamite.
The American Dragon has his dojo recruitment pitch down #aEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vRXyskFZg5— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
Specifically where he hypes his match with Daniel Garcia and stresses the importance of the faction he wants to start with Mox by comparing the quality of mentorship he received early in his career to what Garcia is currently getting:
“But you know, the big difference is I had a great mentor in William Regal. And he’s hanging out with — 2point0?”
Regal isn’t just one of the American Dragon’s sensei’s, of course. He’s a well-respected talent evaluator, coach, and performer who’s currently on the free agent market after his acclaimed run with NXT ended when WWE released him last month. People in and outside the business have been saying he’d be a great hire for Tony Khan’s company. That’s mostly for behind-the-scenes reasons, but Regal & Danielson have great chemistry, and would make an amazing on-screen alliance — with or without Moxley.
I mean, Our social media maven (and podcaster extraordinaire) Stella Cheeks is probably right...
I know y’all are speculating that William Regal is going to AEW after that name drop but the man is living his best life chilling with his lizards. He’s good. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/U6IDOtxZD7— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 24, 2022
... but the heart wants what it wants.
If your heart want to check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite, just keep scrolling. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Which Tag Team Earned Their Spot in the Trios Tag Match at Revolution?
- What Brought MJF to Tears?
- Jericho & Kingston’s Face to Face Turns into a Head to Head at Revolution
- Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley is Set for Revolution
Story time with the #AEW World Champ #Hangman @theadampage on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
We are officially on the road the #AEWRevolution with @adamcolepro vs. @theadampage! pic.twitter.com/UqHzFj5hH7
.@GarciaWrestling says he doesn't need a lesson in violence from the #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson. They will collide later tonight on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/S7Og5lOYMK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
PENTA OSCURO IS BACK! We are seeing the return of the dark and violent side of @PENTAELZEROM here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LoeN9668wE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
PENTA avoids the mist attack and gets the pin on @malakaiblxck!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yTg7OUDz3t
HOLY S**T! Is that Buddy Matthews?! @SNM_Buddy#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/PhxdHMFJIV— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Do we have a new member of the #HouseOfBlack?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KS6Xjo7WEN
Ahead of #AEWRevolution on March 6th, @thunderrosa22 & @realbrittbaker sign a contract this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage to make this #AEW Women's World Championship official! We have a feeling it could get ugly... pic.twitter.com/d21oKkiLUF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
#AHFO's @AndradeElIdolo & @MATTHARDYBRAND discuss #AndradeElIdolo, @IsiahKassidy & #MattHardy v @Sting, @SammyGuevara & @darbyallin in the first-ever Tornado Trios match at #AEWRevolution on March 6th!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EnMqHVOpBi
And @starkmanjones escapes @pres10vance's brutal full-nelson attempt by tearing at his mask, and getting the win! #RickyStarks is going to #AEWRevolution!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/I1DU0YMTt5
#ReDRagon's celebration is short-lived as @youngbucks plan another shot at getting their #AEW Tag Team Titles back at #AEWRevolution... And @adamcolepro blows a fuse at this team!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nbfydsJQKi
What a close match, but in the end the champ was victorious! @Jade_cargill is STILL your TBS Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/fFXvcMTip9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Is @TayConti_ going to be the one to take away the TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill's perfect record?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/WPg6us3j7R
Things are spicing up ahead of #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on March 6th LIVE on PPV!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jLxw5PXjLK
