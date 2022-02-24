 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Please let William Regal be Bryan Danielson’s on-screen mentor

By Sean Rueter
He main evented the show in a technical showcase with young lion Daniel Garcia that served to book his PPV match with Jon Moxley, but I’m still thinking about this Bryan Danielson interview from earlier in the Feb. 23 Dynamite.

Specifically where he hypes his match with Daniel Garcia and stresses the importance of the faction he wants to start with Mox by comparing the quality of mentorship he received early in his career to what Garcia is currently getting:

“But you know, the big difference is I had a great mentor in William Regal. And he’s hanging out with — 2point0?”

Regal isn’t just one of the American Dragon’s sensei’s, of course. He’s a well-respected talent evaluator, coach, and performer who’s currently on the free agent market after his acclaimed run with NXT ended when WWE released him last month. People in and outside the business have been saying he’d be a great hire for Tony Khan’s company. That’s mostly for behind-the-scenes reasons, but Regal & Danielson have great chemistry, and would make an amazing on-screen alliance — with or without Moxley.

I mean, Our social media maven (and podcaster extraordinaire) Stella Cheeks is probably right...

... but the heart wants what it wants.

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

