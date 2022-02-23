 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kingston & Jericho set-up Revolution match with Cody erasure, WWE references & personal shots

By Sean Rueter
/ new

The Feb. 23 Dynamite promised us a conversation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, and it definitely delivered.

At first, it seemed like this might be a relatively light-hearted segment filled with references to the sports entertainment company headquartered down the road in Stamford (AEW is in Bridgeport, Connecticut tonight).

We even got a taste of how former EVP Cody Rhodes might be handled going forward, when Jericho referred to Eddie’s debut in All Elite as a match with “what’s his name”.

But then Le Champeon got serious. He tread some of the same ground Bryan Danielson & CM Punk did in their feuds with Kingston, but got even more personal by saying that Eddie’s fear of success was rooted in his uncle & father being failures.

The Mad King kept him temper under control, but channeled it into telling Jericho he didn’t want the guy who had a Mimosa Match with Orange Cassidy. He wanted the one that worked Genichiro Tenryu in WAR. The one Chris’ friend “Levesque” hated.

It was a great segment. Now on Mar. 6 we’ll see if Eddie can prove Jericho wrong and win the big one.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...