Danielson vs. Moxley is official as Revolution card fills up

Dynamite wrapped up its Feb. 23 episode with a dream match between one of the best to ever do it, Bryan Danielson, and one of the best young prospects in the business, Daniel Garcia. The 23 year old delivered the violent delights the American Dragon wanted, then he tapped to an arrogantly applied triangle.

.@BryanDanielson returns the foot stomps to @GarciaWrestling's head and puts him to sleep with the triangle submission here at #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/NHC86I8K4P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

It was part of an attempt to recruit Garcia to the stable Danielson wants to form with Jon Moxley. Before Mox will agree to a team-up, he wants to bleed with the Dragon. And after Moxley saved Bryan from a beatdown by Garcia’s current mentors 2point0, he got his answer.

That should bring us pretty close to filling out the card for Mar. 6’s Revolution PPV in Orlando.

- Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship - CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match - Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World title - reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c) vs. the winner of next Wednesday’s Casino Tag Battle Royal for the AEW World Tag Team championship - Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston - Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Stark vs. TBD vs. TBD in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future World title shot - Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match

A Jade Cargill/Tay Conti TBS title match was also set-up on tonight’s Dynamite, but that hasn’t been booked yet.

Sound like a good way to spend $50 and a Sunday night?