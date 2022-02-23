Buddy Matthews is All Elite, and a member of the House of Black

Even before reports hit that he would be debuting in AEW as part of the House of Black, lots of people guessed that Buddy Matthews (fka WWE’s Buddy Murphy) was the latest mystery man Malakai Black was teasing for his group.

Sure enough, on the Feb. 23 Dynamite where Black & Brody King had their rematch with PAC & Penta El Zero M, Matthews arrived.

But first, Penta Oscura returned. Black brought out the Dark form of the former AEW & reigning AAA Tag champ with his black mist. The effect spread to Lucha Bros’ manager Alex Abrahantes, too.

Los presentamos a Penta Obscuro ⚫️. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OF5GRCbYrF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022

After a wild brawl, Malakai went to use his mist again, but Penta thwarted him. He rolled up Black for the win.

House of Black wasn’t going out like that. King ran roughshod over Death Triangle, and Malakai attacked Abrahantes and retrieved the shovel Penta brought to ringside. He went to decapitate the luchador with it when the lights went out. That’s when Matthews arrived.

AEW teased him being there to attack the House of Black, but that tease didn’t last long.

Buddy attacked PAC, and was coached by Black to do even worse to Penta.

At long last, Matthews is All Elite...

... now can anyone stop The House of Black.

