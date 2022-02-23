Elite drama will run through Revolution’s World & Tag title matches

The #AEW World Champ is here at #AEWDynamite ! #Hangman @theadampage makes a statement! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bCs8uJnk6Q

Dynamite’s Feb. 23 episode opened with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of Jurassic Express’ challengers at Revolution. Ten teams were involved: 2point0, Gunn Club, Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Best Friends, The Butcher & The Blade, FTR, Private Party, Santana & Ortiz &, reDRagon, and The Young Bucks.

Individuals could be eliminated, and this one came down to single members of four of those teams: John Silver, Matt Jackson, Kyle O’Reilly, and Dax Harwood. Though they haven’t appeared to be on the same page in their various dealings with Adam Cole, O’Reilly & Jackson worked as a team to the end. In fact, even the eliminated Bobby Fish helped the cause by pulling Harwood off the apron.

That didn’t last, though. After a Johnny Hungee flurry, KOR feigned injury. Matt Jackson went to eliminate the Dark Order strongman... and O’Reilly sprung into action to throw the elder Jackson over the top.

Silver’s good friend, and AEW World champion, Hangman Page rolled in as reDRagon and the Bucks were jawing at one another. Page wanted payback for O’Reilly & Fish’s role in Cole’s sneak attack on him last week, and Matt & Nick were happy to oblige.

Cole’s latest cheap shot attack was foiled, and Silver helped feed Kool Kyle to the champ for a Buckshot...

... then Hangman stole story time for the Panama Playboy to send a message to his Revolution challenger.

