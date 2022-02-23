Elite drama will run through Revolution’s World & Tag title matches

Dynamite’s Feb. 23 episode opened with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of Jurassic Express’ challengers at Revolution. Ten teams were involved: 2point0, Gunn Club, Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Best Friends, The Butcher & The Blade, FTR, Private Party, Santana & Ortiz &, reDRagon, and The Young Bucks.
Individuals could be eliminated, and this one came down to single members of four of those teams: John Silver, Matt Jackson, Kyle O’Reilly, and Dax Harwood. Though they haven’t appeared to be on the same page in their various dealings with Adam Cole, O’Reilly & Jackson worked as a team to the end. In fact, even the eliminated Bobby Fish helped the cause by pulling Harwood off the apron.
That didn’t last, though. After a Johnny Hungee flurry, KOR feigned injury. Matt Jackson went to eliminate the Dark Order strongman... and O’Reilly sprung into action to throw the elder Jackson over the top.
.@KORCombat just eliminated Matt Jackson of the @youngbucks to punch #reDRagon's ticket to #AEWRevolution!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3aJ9QJZ9Yd— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Silver’s good friend, and AEW World champion, Hangman Page rolled in as reDRagon and the Bucks were jawing at one another. Page wanted payback for O’Reilly & Fish’s role in Cole’s sneak attack on him last week, and Matt & Nick were happy to oblige.
The #AEW World Champ is here at #AEWDynamite! #Hangman @theadampage makes a statement!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bCs8uJnk6Q
Cole’s latest cheap shot attack was foiled, and Silver helped feed Kool Kyle to the champ for a Buckshot...
Safe to say @theAdamPage is FIRED UP! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/DEqRgMI8AI— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 24, 2022
... then Hangman stole story time for the Panama Playboy to send a message to his Revolution challenger.
Story time with the #AEW World Champ #Hangman @theadampage on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
We are officially on the road the #AEWRevolution with @adamcolepro vs. @theadampage! pic.twitter.com/UqHzFj5hH7
