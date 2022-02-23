AEW had a heck of a year in 2021. As the momentum rolls strong into 2022, AEW is stopping to celebrate with award nominations. Winners for the AEW Awards will be announced in a streaming special on YouTube airing March 23 at 7 pm ET.

The AEW Awards are back, exclusively at https://t.co/kYiO21URQA See all the nominees and vote today at https://t.co/nqeslzjce0 pic.twitter.com/QewU1ZOWpn — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 23, 2022

Voting is open at AEWAwards.com.

You, the fans, get to choose your favorite wrestlers and moments from 2021. Make your picks now through March 8, then stream the live show for free March 23 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT only on AEW’s YouTube channel. *All votes will be tallied by AEW, and the AEW team will have sole discretion to select the official winners.

That asterisk sounds like AEW has the authority to pull shenanigans. I’m looking at the Young Bucks using the EVP powers for their friends or Dr. Britt Baker DMD conning Tony Khan to make sure she wins all the awards.

We’ll start with the biggest award of them all.

Wrestler of the Year

Bryan Danielson

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Kenny Omega

Hangman Adam Page

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Miro

My money comes down to Omega or Hangman. I’m siding with the Best Bout Machine. Omega stumbled along the way losing the Impact World Championship to Christian Cage, a time-limit draw against Bryan Danielson, and losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. However, Omega managed to keep AEW’s top title in his control for over 10 months in 2021. That is enough to earn him the nod.

The breakout star categories also caught my eye.

Breakout Star Female

Jade Cargill

Jamie Hayter

Tay Conti

Kris Statlander

Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male

Dante Martin

Jungle Boy

Sammy Guevara

Ricky Starks

Hook

Cargill should take the cake via winning the TBS Championship. I could see the other four on this list again next year. They’ve all improved and still have room to go. That shows the quality in development of AEW’s women’s division throughout the year.

Martin gets my call for Breakout on the male side. He basically came out of obscurity to light the ring on fire with his high-flying. Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara rose to new heights over the past year, but I feel they were already on a star level. Hook is the toughest call. He is the definition of breakout star in terms of fan engagement, but his matches have been against a lower level of competition compared to the rest on the list.

Other AEW award categories include:

Best Moment on the Mic

CM Punk returns

Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega

Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh

MJF thinks the Midwest is mid

Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow

Nyla Rose

Young Bucks

MJF

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown

Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip

Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out

The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts

Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson

Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut

Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man

The formation of the Pinnacle

Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley

Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment

Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe

MJF’s Long Island homecoming

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer

Penta El Zero M

Dante Martin

Rey Fenix

PAC

Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment

Tay Conti at Full Gear

Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket

Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress

Chris Jericho as Painmaker

The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match

Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0

Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel

MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve

Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho

The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay

Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson

The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

Who are your choices to win each AEW award? Do you agree with the picks listed as nominations? Which are missing?