AEW Rankings (Feb. 23, 2022): Will Hobbs shakes up the top 5

AEW released their latest rankings (Feb. 23, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Will Hobbs scored an impressive victory over Dante Martin last week. That resulted in Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Wardlow moving up one spot with Martin falling from #2 to #5. Since #1 Adam Cole is locked in as challenger to Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 6, the men’s rankings should see little movement until after the PPV.

Sammy Guevara is scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Andrade on Rampage.

Women:

No changes for the women this week. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Bunny on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

Good news, bad news. On the bad side, there were no changes for the tag team picture. On the good side, we’ll learn one of the contenders for Jurassic Express’ triple threat title defense at Revolution. #3 Private Party, #4 Gunn Club, #5 FTR, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, 2point0, Santana & Ortiz, Young Bucks, reDRagon, Butcher & Blade, and Best Friends are compering in a battle royale on Dynamite. The #2 duo of Malakai Black and Brody King have an engagement to wrestle PAC and Pentagon on Dynamite as well.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?