AEW Rewind: Chris Jericho insults Eddie Kingston, Andrade better leadership than Matt Hardy, more!

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Chris Jericho face-to-face with Eddie Kingston, PAC & Pentagon versus Malakai Black & Brody King, as well as the potential partnership between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. It was all recap packages this time around.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston have been trading barbs on Twitter over the past few weeks. For example, Jericho put the blame on Kingston for his lack of mainstream success.

Eddie Kingston is a non factor in the wrestling business. Which is a shame because he should be a big name ….but he has nobody to blame for that but himself. https://t.co/4FrhOYsM9Y — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 5, 2022

When Kingston said he wasn’t interested in any carny stuff for the face-to-face, Jericho shot back once again.

Of course you don’t, “feel like talking”. Cause you’re lazy and you always have been. But you’ll be at #AEWDynamite, because I requested you to be there. Now go back to tweeting about your favorite @TheSimpsons episode. https://t.co/3C8SW80CuG — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 21, 2022

I have a strong feeling both men will be punched in the mouth by the end of their confrontation.

Pentagon should be returning to AEW as the darker Penta Oscuro, and it looks like Alex Abrahantes is embracing a change as well.

An eye for an eye…an ARM for an ARM 22322 pic.twitter.com/Kbvlyu0csm — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) February 23, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, there could be a rift of leadership brewing in the AHFO. Andrade captained his troops into a 10-man tag. Matt Hardy hoped El Idolo could get more out of that group than he could.

Take it easy!!! It’s very early associate!! Enjoy the show with a GOOD TEQUILA https://t.co/PP3b48wIRx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 21, 2022

Andrade led the team to victory. As the match broke down into chaos, he hit a DDT on the unlucky opponent. Andrade then tagged in Isiah Kassidy to pick up the easy pin. Afterward, Hardy wandered out on stage with a perplexed expression. Andrade made sure to let Hardy know he has quality talent in the stable.

Do you see @MATTHARDYBRAND ???? I was focused for you to see that you have very good talent https://t.co/5seG6m7fdm — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 22, 2022

It is pretty much a given that Matt will be joined by Jeff Hardy in the near future. This AHFO relationship is worth keeping an eye on in the meantime to see how AEW builds sympathy for Hardy. He’s kind of a jerk as Money Matt, but he’ll no doubt be cheered when Jeff returns. AEW will have to tweak Matt’s character in short order so the Hardy reunion can flow better as babyface brothers.

Anthony Ogogo explained the meaning of his song on the Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1. It tells the story and struggles of his life as a boxer.

Check out "FISH N' CHIPS" The @AnthonyOgogo Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Available NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/3Qorg9olTG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022

If you’ve been confused by the arrival of Danhausen, allow him to explain his very nice and very evil essence.

Melissa Joan Hart was in the house last week. She mentioned the Young Bucks as her favorite AEW wrestlers.

Being the Elite

“Matt & Nick Explain It All” - Being The Elite, Ep. 295 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks issued a statement about the recent crazy goings-on. To address the obvious elephant in the room, Matt Jackson will never see his stolen sneakers again. Nick Jackson will never see his luggage bag again that was lost by an airline. Brandon Cutler interrupted asking if this spiel was about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW. The Bucks were confused. They weren’t even aware anything happened to Cody.

Melissa Joan Hart is a big fan of the Bucks.

Matt rode down a slide instead of taking the stairs.

Footage of Matt hugging a Luchasaurus stuffed toy on Melissa’s podcast.

Bucks mugging sexy for the camera.

John Silver hired Hook as his lawyer in the trial brought on by Mark Sterling. Silver admitted to hitting Silver with a brainbuster on the floor. Hook’s cross-examination consisted of offering the judge some chips. The decision went in favor of Silver.

Leva Bates was searching for a a beverage when Cezar Bononi used his height to snatch the last soda off the top of the fridge. As revenge, Bates dumped a bucket of plastic forks from high above, but they fell on Peter Avalon instead. Bates kicked JD Drake in the shins and exited.

Ryan Nemeth tried to look cool dancing.

Christopher Daniels creeped on Michael Nakazawa to politely hand over paperwork for Nak’s visa. CD also helped Hook set up direct deposit with the payroll department.

The Bucks wanted to drug test Matt Hardy due to his erratic behavior. He was acting crazy like brother Jeff Hardy. Matt Hardy was insulted and threw the cups down. Matt Jackson vowed to collect the urine by any means necessary.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver were in Adam Cole’s bed waiting for their pal. Cole walked in with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly by his side. Cole pretended that he never shared his bed with the Dark Order. reDRagon proceeded to make fun of the dorks, and an air guitar battle broke out. Cole demanded the Dark Order leave, but he made the ‘call you’ motion when reDRagon couldn’t see.

Hardy relieved himself in the bathroom, so the Bucks made their collection.

