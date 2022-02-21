Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 51

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Feb. 21, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- A.H.F.O.’s Andrade El Idolo & The Butcher & The darkBlade & Private Party vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo & Baron Black & Jameson Ryan & Chandler Hopkins
- 2point0 & Daniel Garcia & Gunn Club vs. Dean Alexander & Dominic Garrini & Chico Adams & Ariel Levy & Kevin Ku
- Haley J vs. Ruby Soho
- Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan & A.Q.A vs. Nyla Rose & Leyla Hirsch & Emi Sakura
- Freya States & Angelica Risk & Arie Alexander vs. Red Velvet & Tay Conti & Anna Jay
- Joey O’Riley vs. Lance Archer
- Jay Lethal & Matt Sydal & Frankie Kazarian & Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & JD Drake & Cezar Bononi
- The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...