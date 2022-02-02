Brian Kendrick issues apology for ‘vile comments’

Several old Brian Kendrick interviews & quotations where the wrestler spread outrageous, offensive, and potentially dangerous conspiracy theories circulated online today (Feb. 2). With controversy swirling, Tony Khan pulled Kendrick from his announced AEW Dynamite match with Jon Moxley.

A couple hours later, the now 42 year old Kendrick tweeted an apology:

“I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused. “I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment [sic] I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”

The obvious question many have after reading these messages is, “if things like holocaust denial have never been your beliefs, why did you repeatedly espouse them?”

We’ll see if Kendrick answers that. In the meantime, he is at least denouncing his past words and owning their impact. Whether that or anything is enough is something people will have to decide for themselves.