AEW pulls Brian Kendrick from Dynamite due to past anti-semitic comments

Last night (Feb. 1), AEW announced Brian Kendrick would debut with the company on the Feb. 2 episode of Dynamite, facing Jon Moxley. It seemed like news due to the fact the last we'd heard Kendrick was trying to secure his release from WWE. It's become news for another reason altogether.

Journalist David Bixenspan and others unearthed old Kendrick interviews. In the videos and quotations from then, the wrestler discusses several conspiracy theories. It's long been known that Kendrick had a unique perspective on the world. It was not well known that some of his views included holocaust denial and other anti-semitic takes.

Now, word has reached AEW head honcho Tony Khan. Kendrick is now off the card for Chicago, and Moxley will get a new opponent.

We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2022

Kendrick hasn't commented. If and how he does will play a big role in whether other companies follow Khan’s lead here.