AEW Rewind: Great promos from Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, and Lee Moriarty

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped CM Punk versus MJF, PAC & Pentagon versus Malakai Black & Brody King, Ruby Soho versus Nyla Rose, Ricky Starks versus Jay Lethal for the FTW title, Sammy Guevara as the undisputed TNT champion, and Danhausen.

The best promo came from Sammy Guevara. He spoke about working his way up from 11 years old to the top of the world. He hustled until becoming the best ever. Sammy is now a key pillar in AEW. Ricky Starks also spit fire with intensity to crush the relevance of Jay Lethal. Starks will continue to prove he is absolute. He plans to stomp out Lethal’s light.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Lance Archer addressed his hunt for Hangman Page (at 2:16 of Elevation). The Murderhawk Monster is coming for the world title. Hangman is on the list, and everybody dies on that list. The promo was also amusing how Archer insulted the sucky sheep fans, who were chanting, “Cowboy shit!” Brandi Rhodes won again. This victory came against KiLynn King. Mercedes Martinez showed up on stage to ruffle the feathers of Thunder Rosa prior to their battle on Rampage.

Anthony Ogogo kicked off Dark with an agitated promo about not getting respect from AEW in his return. He aims to remind the world he is the skull-cracking, jaw-jacking Guvnor. QT Marshall recruited 5 and 10 to join the Factory, but the Dark Order members declined. 5 and 10 were promptly beat down by Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. Lee Moriarty scored a surprise win over Joey Janela in the main event. Moriarty proceeded to deliver the type of promo (at 1:30:05 of Dark) that could turn the corner of his career. Moriarty believes he is the future of AEW, but he can’t wait that long. He has a family to feed and bills to pay right now. Moriarty is focused on success today. He vows to be more consistent in the win column with a new attitude. In my opinion, the content of that promo makes pro wrestling feel real. Well done by Moriarty.

In a comical social media bit, AEW put together a mini pitch for the buddy cop sitcom starring Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Hey @TBSNetwork we have a show pitch for you pic.twitter.com/U9HVH4pzqq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 27, 2022

Being the Elite

“Cold Day At The Beach” - Being The Elite, Ep. 292 (here) featured:

Matt Jackson told Nick Jackson that he is freaked out by Christopher Daniels. Nick mocked his brother then called for the Fallen Angel. CD appeared as talent relations to help Nick use an app. Nick agreed with Matt that Daniels was creepy and apologized to his bro.

The Young Bucks walked through snow at the airport for Beach Break in Cleveland.

Ryan Nemeth cut a plastics recycling promo, then he was sidetracked by a flirting heckler.

Dark Order admired the curve on 10’s unit. Anna Jay had enough and left. It turned out to be a banana in 10’s pants. John Silver transferred Colt Cabana’s soul from the rotting pumpkin into the banana. Mark Sterling sent paperwork to sue Silver for suplexing him on the floor.

Photo pose time with the Bucks.

Back to Nemeth in Venice Beach replying to emails. Replying to all is the way to go.

Adam Cole sat in the locker room in pain wearing a neck brace after the Lights Out loss. Alex Reynolds and Silver tried to cheer him up with a fortune cookie. Cole hated it at first then believed his fortune was positive for the upcoming year. Remember the birthday, never the age.

We’ll close with a flash sale on AEW merch.

Get ready! The https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp February Flash Sale will begin this WEDNESDAY, February 2nd at 1pm ET! The code: FEB22 will save you 20% on your order! The sale will run until February 4th. #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/7lAXOUwZeB — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 31, 2022

AEW has released new t-shirt designs, such as one for Danhausen

They also have special limited Street Fighter shirts.

My favorite of the newest batch is Fuego del Sol and Fuego 2 (not Cody Rhodes) with a 1960s TV Batman vibe.

Kapow! Bap! Glurpp! Zlonk!