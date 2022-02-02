AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 2, 2022): CM Punk vs. MJF

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, where hometown boy CM Punk will finally get his hands on Maxwell Jacob Friedman! Plus, Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose settle a score stared during the TBS Title Tournament, PAC returns to join his Death Triangle mate Penta El Zero M against Kings of the Black Throne’s Malakai Black & Brody King... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 2