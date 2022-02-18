AEW’s next pay-per-view is Revolution, scheduled to take place on Mar. 6 in Orlando, Florida.

With less than three weeks to go until the event, AEW is finalizing big title matches that have seemed clear for at least a couple weeks.

Fresh off Adam Cole calling his shot and laying a trap for Hangman Page on this week’s Dynamite, their AEW world championship match for Revolution was made official during tonight’s (Feb. 18) episode of Rampage.

Similarly, Britt Baker’s expected defense of the AEW women’s world championship against Thunder Rosa was also made official for Revolution. We’re just one month away from the anniversary of their 2021 match of the year candidate.

Tonight’s Rampage also featured Powerhouse Hobbs beating Dante Martin to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Hobbs is the latest big beefy guy who is willing to climb a ladder for a guaranteed future shot at the TNT championship.

Here’s the updated lineup for Revolution:

Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW women’s world championship)

Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole (AEW world championship)

CM Punk vs. MJF (Dog collar match)

Face of the Revolution ladder match with Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more

Jurassic Express vs. TBA vs. TBA (AEW world tag team championship)

Are you hyped enough to fork over your hard earned money on March 6, Cagesiders?