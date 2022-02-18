Matt Hardy teases Jeff to AEW with more erratic behavior

Last week on Rampage, Matt Hardy displayed the same “erratic behavior” that his brother Jeff showed when he walked out of WWE in December, leading to his release.

Matt was at it again on tonight’s (Feb. 18) episode of Rampage during a promo segment opposite Jade Cargill and “Smart” Mark Sterling.

After setting up a TBS championship match next week where Cargill will put her title and undefeated streak on the line against The Bunny, Matt got in Mark’s face with a familiar hand gesture and a big emphasis on the word EXTREME:

Sterling immediately expressed his consternation with Matt’s “erratic behavior”.

Jeff Hardy’s 90 day non-compete clause should be up around March 10. The Hardy Boyz are already promoting a reunion tour together on the independent circuit for dates later in March. It seems like it’s just a matter of time until we see Jeff walk through the AEW curtain.

Are you digging Matt’s erratic behavior, Cagesiders?