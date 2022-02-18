Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

The main event of tonight’s card is Trent Beretta vs. Jay White. This is White’s debut match for All Elite Wrestling.

We’ll also see Serena Deeb’s five minute rookie challenge, Adam Cole vs. 10 of the Dark Order, and Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Come right back here at 7 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 18