The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 16) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 869,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are significantly down from last week’s 1.129 million viewers, 0.41 demo rating, and first place finish.

This was the first episode of Dynamite since news broke that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are gone from the company, with Cody likely returning to WWE. Could a bunch of disgruntled Cody fans have decided to tune out this week, in an attempt to express their disappointment with AEW and Tony Khan for failing to re-sign Rhodes during tense negotiations? I doubt that’s the cause for this drop, but just in case there are hundreds of thousand of fans like that out there, Cody is encouraging them to continue watching Dynamite:

I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving https://t.co/g4PGh8Rp2l — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 17, 2022

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title against Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match, CM Punk naming the date and brutal stipulation for his next match against MJF, Jon Moxley giving a response to Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz, Adam Cole laying a trap for Hangman Page, a new member teased for The House of Black, and more.

That’s a lot of AEW’s top stars loaded onto the same card, but there was no Cody Rhodes, and the end result is Dynamite’s worst numbers since moving to TBS.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.