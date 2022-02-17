Former WWE star is rumored to join AEW as new member of Malakai’s House of Black

Malakai Black expanded The House of Black when he added Brody King to his stable last month. But he’s not stopping there. On last night’s (Feb. 16) episode of Dynamite, a new member was teased in the following video:

So, who could be the third man? Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard that Buddy Matthews (fka Murphy in WWE) could very well be the guy:

“On the show tonight, they had Malakai Black and Brody King hint about a third guy, and I did hear some talk that [Buddy Matthews] would be the third guy. I don’t know that, but it’s certainly been something talked about. So I would say that could be the case.”

If Matthews is indeed the third man, it would be consistent with the latest rumor about AEW’s plan to sign him.

Buddy and Black feuded with each other a couple years ago in WWE. Black was stuck in a dark closet for months begging for someone to knock on his door, and Buddy was one of the few wrestlers willing to answer his call. The above video ends with someone knocking on Malakai’s door, which could certainly be a callback to their past history.

